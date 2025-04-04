Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor boy ‘bites to death’ 10-year-old in Lalitpur village

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Apr 04, 2025 05:04 AM IST

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old boy died after being bitten multiple times by an 8-year-old neighbor during play.

: In a horrific incident, a 10-year-old boy died after being bitten multiple times allegedly by an 8-year-old neighbour while playing, in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said after a case was registered against the juvenile accused on Thursday.

As the victim screamed in pain, neighbours rushed to the scene only to find the victim profusely bleeding, while the accused left the house (For representation only)
As the victim screamed in pain, neighbours rushed to the scene only to find the victim profusely bleeding, while the accused left the house (For representation only)

The incident took place in Vinay Katoran village under Jhakhora police station in the district.

As per the father of the deceased boy, he and his wife had gone to their field, leaving their son in the house. In the meantime, the juvenile accused reached there to play.

According to Anil Kumar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Lalitpur, both families are neighbours and belong to the same community. “Based on a complaint given by the father of the victim, a case has been registered against the juvenile accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and he has been sent to the government children observation home, where he may be assessed for his psychological behaviour disorder,” the ASP stated.

Reports said the two kids picked a fight while playing, and the juvenile accused allegedly went on to bite the victim all over his body, including his private parts. As the victim screamed in pain, neighbours rushed to the scene only to find the victim profusely bleeding, while the accused left the house.

Upon being informed, the victim’s parents returned home and took him to the nearby community health centre. However, he was referred to the Jhansi Medical College, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive bleeding.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Minor boy ‘bites to death’ 10-year-old in Lalitpur village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On