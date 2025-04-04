Minor boy ‘bites to death’ 10-year-old in Lalitpur village

: In a horrific incident, a 10-year-old boy died after being bitten multiple times allegedly by an 8-year-old neighbour while playing, in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said after a case was registered against the juvenile accused on Thursday. As the victim screamed in pain, neighbours rushed to the scene only to find the victim profusely bleeding, while the accused left the house (For representation only)

The incident took place in Vinay Katoran village under Jhakhora police station in the district.

As per the father of the deceased boy, he and his wife had gone to their field, leaving their son in the house. In the meantime, the juvenile accused reached there to play.

According to Anil Kumar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Lalitpur, both families are neighbours and belong to the same community. “Based on a complaint given by the father of the victim, a case has been registered against the juvenile accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and he has been sent to the government children observation home, where he may be assessed for his psychological behaviour disorder,” the ASP stated.

Reports said the two kids picked a fight while playing, and the juvenile accused allegedly went on to bite the victim all over his body, including his private parts. As the victim screamed in pain, neighbours rushed to the scene only to find the victim profusely bleeding, while the accused left the house.

Upon being informed, the victim’s parents returned home and took him to the nearby community health centre. However, he was referred to the Jhansi Medical College, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive bleeding.