Minor girl sexually assaulted in Sonbhadra, 4 arrested

The girl was on her way to the field to attend nature’s call when the four accused dragged her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her, says a police officer
A case has been registered in this regard against the four rape accused in Sonbhadra. (Pic for representation only)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four persons, including a teenager, on the outskirts of a village in Renuka Par area under Obra police station of Sonbhadra district on Sunday evening, police said.

All the four accused had been arrested and the girl was sent for medical examination, said a senior police officer. The officer said that kin of the girl informed that the she was on her way to the field when the four accused dragged her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

“A case has been registered in this regard against the four accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by the girl’s family,” the officer added.

Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Amarendra Prasad Singh and additional SP Vinod Singh inspected the spot on Monday, and instructed the cops to take strict action against the accused after thorough investigation into the matter.

