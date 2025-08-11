Berhampur, Miscreants allegedly killed a 32-year-old woman and critically injured her 12-year-old daughter by slitting their throats in Odisha's Berhampur city on Monday, police said. Miscreants kill woman, injure her daughter in Odisha's Berhampur city

The incident occurred at Sree Maa Nagar, on the outskirts of the city under Berhampur Sadar police station limits, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Gayatri Swain. She, along with her minor daughter, was staying on the ground floor of a building, while the house owner was staying on the first floor. Her husband, Sadhu Charan Swain, was staying in Bhubaneswar, as he is working there in a private firm, the police said.

According to the police, the assailants locked the entrance gate of the house and fled away from the scene after committing the crime.

The incident came to light after the house owner informed the police.

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the woman in a pool of blood.

The girl was first rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as her condition was very critical, he said.

Senior police officers, including Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, along with a police scientific team, visited the crime scene for investigation. As there was no loot in the house, police ruled out the motive behind the murder due to loot.

Police suspected illicit affairs might be the cause of the incident. The person who had a relationship with the deceased was absconding, the police said.

"We are investigating from different angles," said the SP.

Some of the clues of the murder would be established after questioning the husband of the deceased, who reached here from Bhubaneswar after the incident, he said.

Police are also verifying the footage of the CCTVs installed in the area.

