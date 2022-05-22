Mishap on Lucknow-Bahraich highway: 3 Nepalese killed, 11 hurt in mini bus-tanker collision

Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed on the spot while 11 other sustained injuries in a road accident on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway near Golwaghat under Dehat Kotwali limits, here, on Saturday morning.

According to the police a Tata Winger (mini bus) carrying about 17 Nepal nationals was going to Nepal from Delhi when it collided with a fuel tanker near Golwaghat under the Dehat Kotwali area. Three Nepalese were killed on the spot.

On being informed, SHO, Dehat Kotwali, Satendra Bahadur Singh, along with a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

The injured were rushed to Bahraich medical college. The SHO said that the deceased were identified as Radha 47, Bharat Thapa 42 and Ajay 40 all Nepal nationals. The SHO said a case was being registered on the basis of an application filed by one Jeevan, a passenger of the vehicle.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP, city) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, said that all the passengers travelling in the vehicle were Nepal nationals. The ASP further said relatives of the deceased and injured persons have been informed about the mishap. Out of 11 injured, the condition of four passengers is said to be serious but they are out of danger, the ASP said.

