Mishap on Lucknow-Bahraich highway: 3 Nepalese killed, 11 hurt in mini bus-tanker collision
Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed on the spot while 11 other sustained injuries in a road accident on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway near Golwaghat under Dehat Kotwali limits, here, on Saturday morning.
According to the police a Tata Winger (mini bus) carrying about 17 Nepal nationals was going to Nepal from Delhi when it collided with a fuel tanker near Golwaghat under the Dehat Kotwali area. Three Nepalese were killed on the spot.
On being informed, SHO, Dehat Kotwali, Satendra Bahadur Singh, along with a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.
The injured were rushed to Bahraich medical college. The SHO said that the deceased were identified as Radha 47, Bharat Thapa 42 and Ajay 40 all Nepal nationals. The SHO said a case was being registered on the basis of an application filed by one Jeevan, a passenger of the vehicle.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP, city) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, said that all the passengers travelling in the vehicle were Nepal nationals. The ASP further said relatives of the deceased and injured persons have been informed about the mishap. Out of 11 injured, the condition of four passengers is said to be serious but they are out of danger, the ASP said.
SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
Self-reliant gram sabhas: Need to stop husbands acting on behalf of women village heads: expert
Renowned Panchayati Raj expert from West Bengal, Dilip Da on Saturday said that the intervention of husbands of women village heads in the Panchayat works must stop to achieve the goal of making gram sabhas self-reliant. He was speaking in a discussion regarding the strengthening of the gram sabha in Banvasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra on Saturday. The training of the members was organised in collaboration with Mission Samridhi and Banavasi Seva Ashram.
Political parties in Pune take call on course of agitations, set code of conduct
With civic polls inching closer, political agitations in the city have taken an aggressive turn. Political representatives in the city, along with police officials framed a code of conduct on Saturday, to maintain Pune's political culture. Political experts pointed out that it is rare for political parties come together and frame such rules for agitations against each other and respect the demonstration in a democratic way.
Aligarh police warn against offensive social media comments
Agra The Aligarh police have warned people against posting provocative and communally sensitive posts on social media and have booked three for such comments. “Careless approach on the part of an individual while posting irresponsible comments on social media might land him or her behind the bars. The Aligarh police are keeping close vigil on those indulging in such activities and they would be booked under section 505/153A/295A/298 of Indian Penal Code,”' saidSSP Kalanidhi Naithanii.
Chased by humans, ailing leopardess dies
An unconscious leopard which later died, was suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, a divisional forest officer quoting post-mortem examination reports said, on Saturday. The examination conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors on Saturday, revealed that the leopard found in Navinnagar village, under the Matera police station area, on Friday, had been suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Manish Singh said.
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
