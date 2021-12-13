Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Missing person’s skeleton found in Nainital forests after 4 years

The man went missing four years ago after he come from Bageshwar district to meet his sister in Nainital
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 08:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 42-year-old man’s skeleton was found in Tanda forest in Haldwani area of Nainital district in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The man went missing four years ago after he come from Bageshwar district to meet his sister in Nainital, officials said.

“We found an Aadhaar card and a canteen card near the skeleton that we found in the forest area on Sunday. These two cards identified him and we contacted his relatives. They came and took the skeleton for the last rites. However, the forensic team collected the deceased’s sample for the DNA test to ascertain the identity without any doubt,” said Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Transport Nagar police outpost in Haldwani.

The deceased was identified as Harish Chandra Joshi of Bageshwar. When police contacted his relatives on the basis of the mobile number mentioned on the card, police learnt that the deceased came to Bindukhatta, a village under Lalkuan police station in Nainital district, around four years ago and went gone missing. A missing report was registered with Pithoragarh and Lalkuan police stations.

“According to his relatives, he was an employee of Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Pithoragarh,” said Kumar.

According to police, some women of Rampur road area in Haldwani were collecting fodder in Tanda forest when they saw a skeleton of a man and informed police.

