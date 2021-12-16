Mission accreditation: NAAC begins three-day assessment of UPRTOU campus

A seven-member team of the National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) began their inspection and assessment for providing NAAC grading to Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, on Wednesday.

The members of the committee inspected all the academic branches of the university and inquired about the programmes going on, besides interacting with the teachers. The NAAC team also inspected the central library and inquired about the books and journals available in it. The team members also interacted with the students present in the library.

The team, led by prof KK Deka, former vice-chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam, who is also the chairperson of the NAAC peer team, was welcomed by the vice-chancellor of the lone state open university of UP, prof Seema Singh. On this occasion, the UPRTOU V-C presented a report of various activities and achievements of the university in front of the NAAC peer team through a PPT presentation.

The NAAC team then inquired about the activities of Center for Inter Quality Assurance (CIQA). Prof Om G Gupta, director, CIQA, and deputy director, prof Ashutosh Gupta apprised the visiting team about the working of the centre. The members received information about the courses and syllabus from the teachers in the social science branch, humanities branch, management studies branch, education branch, science branch, computer and information science branch, agricultural science branch and health science branch.

Later, the team members inspected the finance section, administration section, examination controller office, study centre section, media cell, research section and women’s studies centre, antiquated student council cell, learner support services and grievance redressal cell, property office, public information cell, etc.

In the evening, a cultural evening was organised in the Atal Auditorium located in the Saraswati Complex of the university.