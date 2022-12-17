Mission Rozgar: CM to distribute appointment letters to 1,395 selected candidates
Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:42 PM IST
According to Mahendra Dev, director, secondary education, 123 assistant teachers and 1,272 lecturers will be given appointment letters.
LUCKNOW As a part of the ‘Mission Rozgar’ programme, which is aimed at providing employment to every eligible person, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to newly-appointed lecturers and assistant teachers of government secondary schools on Sunday.
In the fifth phase of Mission Rozgar, 1,395 candidates will be given appointment letters at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Out of these, 74 women and 49 men are to be hired as lecturers. Similarly, 870 women and 402 men will be appointed as lecturers.