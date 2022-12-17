Mission Rozgar: CM to distribute appointment letters to 1,395 selected candidates

LUCKNOW As a part of the ‘Mission Rozgar’ programme, which is aimed at providing employment to every eligible person, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to newly-appointed lecturers and assistant teachers of government secondary schools on Sunday.

In the fifth phase of Mission Rozgar, 1,395 candidates will be given appointment letters at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Out of these, 74 women and 49 men are to be hired as lecturers. Similarly, 870 women and 402 men will be appointed as lecturers.