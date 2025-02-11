Mizoram readies for civic polls; voting on Wednesday

Aizawl: Voting for the election of 544 village councils across nine districts and 111 local councils in Mizoram is set to begin on Wednesday. Mizoram State Election Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said that no untoward incidents were reported during the campaign period. (Representational image)

The State Election Commissioner (SEC), H. Lalthlangliana, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election campaign and said that he is hopeful for a free and fair polling process.

Lalthlangliana said that no untoward incidents were reported during the campaign period. He said the counting of votes will commence at 7pm, with results expected to be declared as soon as the counting is completed.

According to the SEC, a total of 6,829 candidates are contesting in the elections for 544 village councils, excluding the three autonomous district council areas in two districts. Among them, 5,178 candidates are vying for 1,803 general seats, while 1,651 candidates are competing for 613 seats reserved for women.

Additionally, 1,659 candidates are contesting the elections for 87 local councils under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC). SEC said that 417 nominees are also in the fray for election to the 24 local councils within Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) consisting of 148 seats.

The elections to village councils and local councils were originally due by August this year. However, the Mizoram government reduced the five-year term of the councils by approximately six months, terminating the current term on February 19. This decision necessitated the SEC to conduct the elections before the stipulated deadline.