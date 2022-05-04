MLNMC in Prayagraj plans to add 41 seats in PG courses

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) in Sangam city is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon.

A proposal sent to the state government in this regard has been granted approval, and already a team of National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi — the country’s regulatory body for medical education and medical professionals — has completed a formal inspection of four of the departments on MLNMC premises assessing their facilities and resources including faculty members in this regard. Another NMC team would be coming soon to the campus for the remaining departments, inform MLNMC officials.

The report of the committee would be submitted to the NMC for the final go-ahead following which the hike in the seats would take place. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.

“The NMC team has inspected the MLN Medical College following the proposal to hike the count of seats in different PG courses offered by various departments. Their response has been good for the four departments. We expect that formal permission would soon be coming regarding increasing our PG seats,” said Prof SP Singh, principal, MLN Medical College confirming the development.

The MLNMC departments in which PG seats are proposed to be increased, include medicine, surgery, transfusion medicine, microbiology, ophthalmology, TB and chest, radiology, radiotherapy and dermatology (skin) departments. Earlier, 28 seats in 2020 and seven in 2021 were increased following a green signal from the state government and the regulatory body.

Realising the need of improving upon its resources for the hike in PG seats it is desiring, the MLNMC administration has sent a proposal to the state government for approval of funds worth ₹54.50 crore around a fortnight back.

The funds sought, include ₹18.36 crore for the construction of teachers’ residences, ₹13.88 crore for the construction of 275 bedded Bachelor PG Hostel, ₹1.40 crore for the construction of a new mental diseases ward, ₹1.42 crore for construction of lecture theatre and seminar hall in- MD Eye Hospital, ₹1.56 crore for construction of lecture theatre and seminar hall over blood bank, ₹3.38 crore for upgradation and expansion of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry department building, ₹1.68 crore for up-gradation of the museum, library, lecture hall and seminar hall in Social and Preventive Medicine department, ₹3.45 crore for construction of ward and rooms above ward number 15 and 16, ₹6.46 crore for construction of 107 bedded Bachelor PG hostel, ₹1.45 crore for expansion of student section located at Principal’s office and ₹1.41 crore for upgradation of SRN Hospital’s Lecture theatre.

