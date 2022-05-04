MLNMC in Prayagraj plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) in Sangam city is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon.
A proposal sent to the state government in this regard has been granted approval, and already a team of National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi — the country’s regulatory body for medical education and medical professionals — has completed a formal inspection of four of the departments on MLNMC premises assessing their facilities and resources including faculty members in this regard. Another NMC team would be coming soon to the campus for the remaining departments, inform MLNMC officials.
The report of the committee would be submitted to the NMC for the final go-ahead following which the hike in the seats would take place. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
“The NMC team has inspected the MLN Medical College following the proposal to hike the count of seats in different PG courses offered by various departments. Their response has been good for the four departments. We expect that formal permission would soon be coming regarding increasing our PG seats,” said Prof SP Singh, principal, MLN Medical College confirming the development.
The MLNMC departments in which PG seats are proposed to be increased, include medicine, surgery, transfusion medicine, microbiology, ophthalmology, TB and chest, radiology, radiotherapy and dermatology (skin) departments. Earlier, 28 seats in 2020 and seven in 2021 were increased following a green signal from the state government and the regulatory body.
Realising the need of improving upon its resources for the hike in PG seats it is desiring, the MLNMC administration has sent a proposal to the state government for approval of funds worth ₹54.50 crore around a fortnight back.
The funds sought, include ₹18.36 crore for the construction of teachers’ residences, ₹13.88 crore for the construction of 275 bedded Bachelor PG Hostel, ₹1.40 crore for the construction of a new mental diseases ward, ₹1.42 crore for construction of lecture theatre and seminar hall in- MD Eye Hospital, ₹1.56 crore for construction of lecture theatre and seminar hall over blood bank, ₹3.38 crore for upgradation and expansion of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry department building, ₹1.68 crore for up-gradation of the museum, library, lecture hall and seminar hall in Social and Preventive Medicine department, ₹3.45 crore for construction of ward and rooms above ward number 15 and 16, ₹6.46 crore for construction of 107 bedded Bachelor PG hostel, ₹1.45 crore for expansion of student section located at Principal’s office and ₹1.41 crore for upgradation of SRN Hospital’s Lecture theatre.
Inspect projects every week: UP top official
The newly appointed urban development department principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has instructed all the officers to go to the field instead of sitting inside AC chambers. The principal secretary reviewed the works of the urban development department in presence of top officials. The principal secretary said that the dream project of Prime Minister, 'Amrit Sarovar' should be built in all the cities by June 2023. The principal secretary also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.
Punjab budget: Mann asks AAP MLAs to give suggestions, seek public opinion
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party's state legislators to share their suggestions as well as encourage their constituents to participate in the budget preparation exercise. The MLAs representing urban areas were also asked to gear up for the municipal elections in the state. Let experts do the job: Warring Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Mann over his claim that people of Punjab will make the budget.
Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.
Now, a student of Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School tests Covid positive
A Class 5 student of Goenka Public School, Lucknow tested Covid positive following which the school remained closed on Wednesday for all classes, a press release by the school said. In the recent past, students of La Martiniere Girls College, Cathedral Senior Secondary School, DPS Indira Nagar, The Millennium School have tested Covid positive. School will resume offline functioning from May 5.
Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition.
