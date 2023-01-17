MNNIT, AU ink land ownership pact, settlement reached after 40 yrs

PRAYAGRAJ Allahabad University (AU) officials and their counterparts at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) have inked a land ownership pact, settling an issue pending for 40 years. The agreement concerns the transfer of land between AU and MNNIT, which was an associated college of Allahabad University in its formative years from 1961 to 2002.

As per the agreement reached between AU and MNNIT, it has been agreed that 5.32-acre university land, which does not have free access due to the engineering college being in the middle, will be given to the MNNIT. In return, MNNIT will give an equal measure of land to the university at another site, said AU officials.

AU’s public relations officer (PRO), Professor Jaya Kapoor said, “Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, an important agreement has been reached between AU and MNNIT regarding the exchange of land. The matter was pending for 40 years. It has been agreed upon that 5.32-acre university land, which does not have free access due to the engineering college being in the middle, will be given to the engineering college and in return, the engineering college will give the same amount of land to the university elsewhere.”

According to this agreement, in exchange for the 5.3-acre land of the university located on the MNNIT campus, AU will be given land in the residential campus of the engineering college and the land at the UPTRON crossing. On behalf of the university, a four-member team led by the VC and a nine-member team from MNNIT took part in the negotiations and finalised the agreement, added the AU PRO.