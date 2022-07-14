Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘MNNIT registers best-ever BTech placements this time’
others

‘MNNIT registers best-ever BTech placements this time’

The highest ever 95.40% placement rate was recorded in all BTech programmes this time. The average package offered to BTech graduates also registered an impressive increase of 23.98%
MNNIT campus in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad has registered an impressive growth of 24.75% in placement of its students this time (2021-22) as compared to the last placement session (2020-21), informed MNNIT officials.

This year, a total of 1,057 offers were made to students by over 319 companies with an average salary package of 17.17 lakh per annum (LPA) for all nine BTech programmes offered by this lone NIT of Uttar Pradesh, informed Prof Rama Shanker Verma, director MNNIT-Allahabad on Wednesday.

In addition, a total of 300 students received job offers with above this average CTC. “As many as 156 students received offers above 30 LPA, 57 above 40 LPA and 24 above 50 LPA,” he added.

Two students also got international offers with packages of 1.18 crore per annum and 65 lakh per annum respectively. The students from BTech computer science and engineering (CSE) as well as electronics and communication engineering (ECE) were also offered highest domestic package of 57.5 LPA even as other students also received impressive offers from industry giants like Microsoft, Google, DE-Shaw, Atlassian, Amazon, Goldmann Sachs, Salesforce, Oracle, Qualcomm, Flipkart and PhonePe among others. This list also included PSUs like BEL, EIL, HPCL and Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd etc, officials shared.

RELATED STORIES

The highest ever 95.40% placement rate was recorded in all BTech programmes this time. The average package offered to BTech graduates also registered an impressive increase of 23.98%, with BTech CSE coming first with highest average package of 25.89 lakh per annum and BTech information technology with average package of 21.4 LPA followed by ECE at 18.99 LPA. They were followed by electrical engineering at 13.03 LPA, biotechnology at 12.19 LPA, production and industrial engineering at 10.56 LPA, civil engineering at 9.96 LPA, mechanical engineering at 9.47 LPA and chemical engineering at 9.20 LPA.

Apart from BTech, MTech and MCA programmes also notched up excellent placement growth with average CTC increment of 20.69% and 37.31% respectively. In addition, MBA stood out at 95% placement rate showing an impressive 36% increment in CTC from previous year (2020-21).

It is worth mentioning that 236 students from BTech and MCA got internship offers from top-notch companies with average stipend of 57,400 per month and highest stipend of the session, ie, 1.6 lakh per month was offered by Uber.

The internship opportunities for MTech students also enhanced by 62% with the highest stipend of 54,000 per month, said institute officials.

With the highest placements so far, MNNIT-Allahabad is again ready to mark the onset of placement session for 2022-23 session. Prof Rama Shanker Verma, director of MNNIT-Allahabad appreciated the efforts of the Training and Placement Cell of the Institute and also congratulated the students for receiving exceptional placement offers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP