‘MNNIT registers best-ever BTech placements this time’
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad has registered an impressive growth of 24.75% in placement of its students this time (2021-22) as compared to the last placement session (2020-21), informed MNNIT officials.
This year, a total of 1,057 offers were made to students by over 319 companies with an average salary package of ₹17.17 lakh per annum (LPA) for all nine BTech programmes offered by this lone NIT of Uttar Pradesh, informed Prof Rama Shanker Verma, director MNNIT-Allahabad on Wednesday.
In addition, a total of 300 students received job offers with above this average CTC. “As many as 156 students received offers above ₹30 LPA, 57 above ₹40 LPA and 24 above ₹50 LPA,” he added.
Two students also got international offers with packages of ₹1.18 crore per annum and ₹65 lakh per annum respectively. The students from BTech computer science and engineering (CSE) as well as electronics and communication engineering (ECE) were also offered highest domestic package of ₹57.5 LPA even as other students also received impressive offers from industry giants like Microsoft, Google, DE-Shaw, Atlassian, Amazon, Goldmann Sachs, Salesforce, Oracle, Qualcomm, Flipkart and PhonePe among others. This list also included PSUs like BEL, EIL, HPCL and Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd etc, officials shared.
The highest ever 95.40% placement rate was recorded in all BTech programmes this time. The average package offered to BTech graduates also registered an impressive increase of 23.98%, with BTech CSE coming first with highest average package of ₹25.89 lakh per annum and BTech information technology with average package of ₹21.4 LPA followed by ECE at ₹18.99 LPA. They were followed by electrical engineering at ₹13.03 LPA, biotechnology at ₹12.19 LPA, production and industrial engineering at ₹10.56 LPA, civil engineering at ₹9.96 LPA, mechanical engineering at ₹9.47 LPA and chemical engineering at 9.20 LPA.
Apart from BTech, MTech and MCA programmes also notched up excellent placement growth with average CTC increment of 20.69% and 37.31% respectively. In addition, MBA stood out at 95% placement rate showing an impressive 36% increment in CTC from previous year (2020-21).
It is worth mentioning that 236 students from BTech and MCA got internship offers from top-notch companies with average stipend of ₹57,400 per month and highest stipend of the session, ie, ₹1.6 lakh per month was offered by Uber.
The internship opportunities for MTech students also enhanced by 62% with the highest stipend of ₹54,000 per month, said institute officials.
With the highest placements so far, MNNIT-Allahabad is again ready to mark the onset of placement session for 2022-23 session. Prof Rama Shanker Verma, director of MNNIT-Allahabad appreciated the efforts of the Training and Placement Cell of the Institute and also congratulated the students for receiving exceptional placement offers.
