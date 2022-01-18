MNNIT’S 18TH Convocation: 1,464 students to be awarded degrees in virtual mode today

The 18th Annual Convocation-2021 of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, Prayagraj, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, in the virtual mode. Students of various courses shall be awarded degrees at the ceremony that will have Union minister of state for Education Subhas Sarkar as the chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all, 1,464 degrees shall be awarded at the 18th Convocation function of the prestigious Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad, on Tuesday. The degrees to be awarded will include 860 BTech, 367 MTech, 85 MCA, 35 MBA, 18 MSc, and 99 PhDs. During the convocation, 61 foreign students admitted through DASA shall also receive their degrees,” informed director of the institute, Prof Rajeev Tripathi, in an online press meet on the eve of the ceremony. Tripathi is also the chairman of board of governors and chairman of the senate

Meritorious students of the institute shall be awarded with gold medals of which 32 gold medals will be given to postgraduate students and 13 gold medals will be awarded to undergraduate students. Apart from these gold medals, 12 sponsored gold medals constituted by faculty, alumni and industry shall be conferred to students for their outstanding performance, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Tripathi further said that a total of 229 girl students shall be awarded degrees. Akshat Jain of BTech civil engineering branch shall be awarded the overall institute Gold medal as the best student amongst all the BTech final year students passing out batch 2021. He shall be awarded five gold medals.

In the year-wise gold medal category, Aryan Mittal (CSE) for third year, Shubham Dixit (CSE) for second year and Amisha Sinha (ECE) for first year shall be awarded gold medals.

“The Institute has crafted its own niche in the present pandemic times by securing attractive placement offers for its final year students. More than 67% of BTech students and 57% of MCA students, and 19% of MTech students have been placed in more than 158 companies till date,” said Prof Tripathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The director also highlighted many initiatives and achievements that the institute has taken to improve the overall academic performance of the institute by focusing on composite development of physical infrastructure as well as intellectual inputs.

“The institute augmented its luminary position by securing its position in Top 10 in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements. Further, Institutions’ Innovation Council, MNNIT Allahabad was awarded “Four Star” rating by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which is also the best rating awarded to any Institute/University amongst all zones of India,” said the director.