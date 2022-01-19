MNNIT’s 18th Convocation: Not just tech leaders but produce entrepreneurs too, says MoS

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar has called on students to develop perseverance, patience and a strong belief in one’s own abilities to overcome challenges and attain success. Additionally, he urged technical institutions to not just produce tech leaders for business ventures but also entrepreneurs who can dream and create the next successful and big business ventures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarkar was virtually addressing passing out students of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad at its 18th Convocation function held online, on Tuesday.

The minister of state said that his government was committed towards creating a hub of various systems, processes and policies aimed at developing a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“PM Narendra Modi in his recent address to the nation has stated that start-ups would be the backbone of the new India and also declared January 16 as the National Start-Up day of the country. Following the vision of the PM, the government has supported setting up of start-ups in both the software and the manufacturing sectors. The government has also made the process of registration of companies and start-ups easier along with considerable support in the shape of several tax breaks to help them grow,” he pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He urged the youngsters to showcase their talent by making use of these opportunities to become an entrepreneur and work for themselves and the nation thereby becoming job providers instead of mere job seekers.

He advocated creation of a futuristic knowledge system based on ancient Indian traditions, rich cultural heritage, and wisdom. Also, he stressed on the holistic development of skill sets and competencies required for a sustainable world.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel.

Earlier, MNNIT director Prof Rajeev Tripathi welcomed the minister and other guests and highlighted achievements of the institute as well as steps taken to implement the provisions of the new national education policy (NEP)-2020.

In all, 1,464 degrees were awarded at the convocation function that included 860 BTech, 367 MTech, 85 MCA, 35 MBA, 18 MSc and 99 PhDs. During the ceremony, 61 foreign students admitted through Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) also received their degrees. There were 229 girl students among the degree recipients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meritorious students of the institute were awarded gold medals of which 32 gold medals were given to postgraduate students and 13 to undergraduate students. Apart from these gold medals, 12 sponsored gold medals constituted by faculty members, alumni and industry were also conferred to students for their outstanding performances.

Akshat Jain of BTech civil engineering branch was awarded the overall Institute Gold Medal as the best student amongst all BTech Final year students passing-out batch of 2021. He bagged five gold medals at the function.

In the year-wise gold medal category, Aryan Mittal (CSE) for third year, Shubham Dixit (CSE) for second year and Amisha Sinha (ECE) for first year were awarded gold medals.