Modi cancelled rally due to vacant chairs in Ferozepur, claims Ugrahan

Sangrur Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 16 districts of the state to oppose his visit to Punjab. Later, with Modi going back without visiting Ferozepur, union leaders claimed that Modi cancelled his visit there as chairs were lying vacant at the rally venue.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, state president, BKU Ugrahan, said, “The PM gets information of every second and he was aware that chairs were vacant at the venue. Though the BJP had already planned a limited gathering, there was no impressive crowd in the rally.” The Ugrahan group held a massive rally at the Sangrur grain market, amid rain, and burnt the effigy of the PM opposite the district administration complex.

Ugrahan also appealed to farmers to unite ahead of the state assembly elections, as ‘political parties only make promises of freebies’ but he emphasized to change the system.

“As we dump crops in grain markets but never get their adequate prices, we also dump our votes to traditional political parties. Political parties, however, do not fulfil promises. A few farmer unions are also trying to get political power in next state assembly elections. Even if BKU (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal becomes the CM, he cannot change the fate of the people of the state. The need of the hour is to change the system,” Ugrahan claimed.

“I want to warn that we have won only one battle against the three black laws. We should not become overconfident. We need to save agriculture, education and other sectors. The unity of farmers can free jailed farmers like Manjit Singh Dhaner and save our future,” he added.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, state general secretary of the Union, said farmers held massive protests in Punjab to oppose the PM’s visit, because the Centre did not suspend minister of state Ajay Mishra (in Lakhimpuri Kheri case) but is arresting farmers. “The government is also escaping from providing MSP and quashing FIRs registered against farmers in Delhi and other parts of the country,” he added.