Moga man booked for murdering wife

Moga Police have booked a 52-year-old man, Angrej Singh, for the murder of his wife at Thathi Bhai village near Samalser. Police have found only ashes and burnt bones from their house; sources in the force said Charanjit Kaur, 50, was mentally ill and had been living with their relatives. A week ago, her husband had brought her back to their house in the village.

On Friday her brother, Satveer Singh went to her sister’s house and found her house locked. He broke open the lock and found a burnt human body in the courtyard. He immediately informed the cops. Police claim the accused told Satveer that the woman had died a natural death and he had cremated her inside the house.

Samalser station house officer (SHO) inspector Goldy Virdi said, “We have registered a case of murder on the complaint of the deceased’s brother. The accused is yet to be arrested. The motive of the crime and other things will be clear after his arrest.”