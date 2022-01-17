Moga MLA left red-faced as councillors support Malvika

Moga In an embarrassment to sitting MLA Harjot Kamal who was elected from the Congress in 2019, but joined the BJP on Saturday after being denied the ticket this time, 24 councillors, including the senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor, have extended their support to Malvika Sood Sacher, who is the Congress candidate. Malvika is the sister of actor Sonu Sood.

When Malvika had joined the Congress, just a few days ago, all these councillors had promised to stand by Kamal. In the Moga municipal corporation House, the Congress has support of 29 councillors, 20 from the Congress and nine Independents.

The councillors met Malvika at a resort; after hearing about the meeting, the MLA reached the venue and tried to convince the councillors to back him. On his insistence, Moga mayor Nitika Bhalla left the meeting.

Malvika said, “Before leaving the meeting, Nitika said that she was with Congress and 24 councillors, under the leadership of senior deputy mayor Parveen Kumar Sharma and deputy mayor Ashok Kumar Dhamija, have decided to stand by me and my party, the Congress.”

When contacted on the entire episode, Kamal said, “I was not aware that the mayor Nitika was also at the meeting. I was under the impression that only my councillors were there.”