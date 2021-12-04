Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mongolian delegation member found Covid-19 positive, isolated at Bodh Gaya
others

Mongolian delegation member found Covid-19 positive, isolated at Bodh Gaya

A member of the 23-member delegation from Mongolia, which visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar a couple of days ago, has been found Covid-19 positive
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 04:29 PM IST
ByReena Sopam

A member of the 23-member delegation from Mongolia, which visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar a couple of days ago, has been found Covid-19 positive. While the Mongolian delegation member has been isolated at Bodh Gaya, the 20 other locals with whom he is believed to have come into contact during the two-day stay in the holy city, have also got been tested for RTPCR by the local administration.

An RT-PCR test of the delegation was done when it arrived. While 22 members of the delegation were found negative, one person is reported to be positive.

“He was found asymptomatic in the test. But we are trying again to get done another test. His sample has been collected for this purpose. At present, he is in isolation and will be there for another 10 days,” Abhishek Kumar Singh, DM, Gaya and the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) chairman, said.

A Parliamentary delegation from Mongolia led by the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Gombojav Zandanshatar was on a four-day visit to the country since December 1 and on Thursday (December 2) the delegation arrived in Bodh Gaya in a special aircraft to visit the sites related to Lord Buddha. During the two-day stay, the delegation visited the Mongolian temple and the famous Dungeshwari hills where Lord Buddha had meditated for seven years before attaining enlightenment. And before leaving Bodh Gaya on Friday (December 3), the Mongolian delegation visited Mahabodhi temple, the UNESCO World Heritage Site at the holy city and prayed at the Garbha Griha at the temple and also under the Bodhi tree where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.

RELATED STORIES

BTMC secretary N Dorje could not be contacted to comment.

Meanwhile, some tour planners, hoteliers and guides at Bodh Gaya have expressed concern over the current situation. “We are worried whether the Mongolian delegation member has been carrying Omicron. Being in the security, he must have accompanied the delegation everywhere and must have interacted with many at Mongolian temple, Dungeshwari hill and Mahabodhi,” a tour planner at Bodh Gaya who did not want to get quoted, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP