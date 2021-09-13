Monsoon likely to linger till end of September: IMD

PUNE With monsoon rainfall likely to continue into the last week of September, the withdrawal of the annual monsoon, earlier forecast as September 17, may be delayed.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune said, “There is a lot of time for the monsoon to retreat. The monsoon as of now is very active and vigorous over some parts of the country. For monsoon retreat to be declared, there has to be no rainfall for a few days,” said Kashyapi.

He however added that rainfall activity over Maharashtra will be subdued after September 17.

“The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal which has now intensified into a depression is moving. Due to this, the monsoon will be vigorous. Konkan and Goa will receive widespread rainfall till September 15,” said Kashyapi.

For Pune city, Kashyapi added that the city is forecast to experience light rainfall till September 19.

Pune reported continuous rainfall on Monday. On Monday, Shivajinagar reported 3.2mm of rainfall, whereas Lohegaon reported 2.6 mm of rainfall, weather officials said.

IMD officials noted that Mahabaleshwar on Monday reported 81 mm of rainfall. In Central Maharashtra, Kolhapur also reported 13 mm of rainfall on Monday.

“Ghat regions have an orange alert for very heavy to heavy rainfall on September 14. After that there is no alert for the city,” said Kashyapi.

Between June 1 and September 13, Pune has reported a deficiency of 20.1 mm of rainfall. This departure is on the higher side due to three consecutive monsoon breaks.

With good rainfall across Maharashtra, the state itself has received 112 per cent excess rainfall in September alone, as per the weather department.