Month-long workshop on girl empowerment begins at Prayagraj’s MUNL

A month-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) workshop was inaugurated at Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL), Prayagraj, by Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal on Tuesday. During the workshop, 40 girls from government schools of villages affected by the Meja Urja Nigam project shall undergo extensive training on the company’s premises on yoga and self-defence besides basic mathematics, science, English and Hindi as well as hygiene and sanitation, along with sports, painting, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal congratulated NTPC Meja for the initiative aimed at the all-round development of the girl child. He said that the scheme embodies the spirit of various development programmes launched by the State and Central Governments for the welfare of girls and women.

Anil Kumar, chief executive officer, Meja Urja Nigam, assured that the company shall work in close partnership with the state for improving the lot of underprivileged sections of society.

The GEM programme is an annual affair organised by NTPC across its projects and stations through Hero Mindmine Agency.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Anuradha Sharma, president of Aparajita Mahila Samaj besides MUNPL officials including Piyus Kumar, GM (operations and maintenance), PK Sabat, GM (contracts and materials), Sanjay Shukla, GM (mechanical erection), Akhil Pattnaik, AGM (HR) and others, besides parents of the participating children and village representatives.