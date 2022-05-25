Month-long workshop on girl empowerment begins at Prayagraj’s MUNL
A month-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) workshop was inaugurated at Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL), Prayagraj, by Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal on Tuesday. During the workshop, 40 girls from government schools of villages affected by the Meja Urja Nigam project shall undergo extensive training on the company’s premises on yoga and self-defence besides basic mathematics, science, English and Hindi as well as hygiene and sanitation, along with sports, painting, etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Goyal congratulated NTPC Meja for the initiative aimed at the all-round development of the girl child. He said that the scheme embodies the spirit of various development programmes launched by the State and Central Governments for the welfare of girls and women.
Anil Kumar, chief executive officer, Meja Urja Nigam, assured that the company shall work in close partnership with the state for improving the lot of underprivileged sections of society.
The GEM programme is an annual affair organised by NTPC across its projects and stations through Hero Mindmine Agency.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Anuradha Sharma, president of Aparajita Mahila Samaj besides MUNPL officials including Piyus Kumar, GM (operations and maintenance), PK Sabat, GM (contracts and materials), Sanjay Shukla, GM (mechanical erection), Akhil Pattnaik, AGM (HR) and others, besides parents of the participating children and village representatives.
G Noida authority imposes ₹12.47 lakh fine for shoddy maintenance work
The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has imposed ₹12.47 lakh penalty against a sanitation firm for lapses in maintenance work. The authority has divided the city into four zones with an aim to streamline the sanitation job. Teams conducted inspections at sector Delta 1, Delta 2, district magistrate's office, Achhar and Tugalpur areas and found garbage strewn all over.
Despite PMCs 24x7 water supply scheme, demand for tankers rise in Pune
PUNE Although the Pune Municipal Corporation is implementing the 24x7 water supply scheme in the city, the number of water tankers is increasing day by day as citizens are not getting adequate water from the PMC water supply lines. The PMC data itself shows that there is a sharp increase in the number of water tankers. As per the PMC data, demand for water tankers has increased by 38,966 tankers within a year.
Allahabad HC orders SIT probe in 2020 custodial death case
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to transfer the investigation of two cases regarding alleged custodial death of one Anil Singh of Kannauj to special investigating team. The court further directed that the SIT while investigating the matter shall consider all aspects of the incident including whether the custodial death in 2020 was a case of suicide or murder. It will submit its report within three months.
Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road
Pune Municipal Corporation has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season. Former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.
Imported Coal: UP denies procurement permission to thermal plants
Thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh will not buy imported coal despite the Centre mounting pressure on them to blend 10% foreign coal with domestic coal, people aware of the development said. According to them, the state government has refused to grant them permission to buy foreign coal, apparently to protect end consumers from feeling the heat. The government decision will be applicable to both government-owned and private thermal plants in the state.
