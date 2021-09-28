Mortal remains of Kurukshetra jawan consigned to flames

The mortal remains of jawan Gurjant Singh were consigned to flames with state honors on Monday as thousands of people reached Kurukshtera’s Raipura village to pay their last tributes.

Gurjant was a Naik of 102 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army and reportedly died in an vehicle accident while on duty in Assam on September 24. Hundreds of people, including officials from the district administration reached to pay their last tributes to Gurjant soon after his body arrived at his native village, Rai Majra, in Shahbad sub-division.

Gurjant is survived by his parents Rulda Ram and Karamjit Kaur, wife Rinki, a three-year-old daughter and a seven-month-old son.