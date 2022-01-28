Most passports issued in Siwan, Gopalganj, Saran, Patna in Bihar last year

PATNA: Siwan, Gopalganj, Saran, and Patna topped the list in the issuance of passports in Bihar in 2021 even as applications for the travel documents have declined over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data from the regional passport office, 33,155 passports were issued while 34,899 applicants applied for them in Siwan. In Gopalganj, 28,589 passports were issued even as 30,697 people applied for them. As many as 13,269 passports were granted while 14,028 applications were submitted in Saran. In East Champaran, 14,141 passports were issued while there were 14,970 applicants. As many as 22,925 passports were issued in Patna while there were 23,820 applicants.

In 2020, 21,642 passports were issued in Siwan, followed by Gopalganj (18,483), Saran (9,822), and Patna (20925). As many as 169,000 passports were issued in 2020 in the state compared to 326,000 in 2019 and 298,000 in 2018. In 2021, 270,000 passports were.

Regional passport officer (Patna) Tavishi Behal Pandey said the higher number of passports issued in Siwan, Gopalganj, Saran indicates people were going abroad for employment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of people from the region have been going abroad for employment especially to West Asia.

“Siwan, Gopalganj, and Saran not only have linkages with employers in cities in India but over the past few decades have become a hub for getting semi-skilled people for employment be it for UAE or other nations. This is why the passport applications are high from this area even in these pandemic times,” said Rakesh Tiwary, a social scientist.

Krishna Kumar Singh, an educationist from Siwan, said the trend of people going to West Asia has increased over the last decade and continued during the pandemic as skilled and semi-skilled persons from all communities are keen to work in places such as Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Districts such as Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Khagaria, which have a high rate of migration of labourers to other states, do not have a higher volume of passport issuance.

In 2021, 3333 passports were issued in Katihar, 6790 in Purnea, 910 in Madhepura, and 1637 in Sarharsa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON