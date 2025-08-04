Mother, daughter among three killed in house collapses in Kaushambi district

Three people were killed after two mud houses collapsed following heavy rains in Kaushambi district on Sunday. Manjhanpur SDM MP Verma said the process for financial assistance will begin once the post-mortem report is received. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In Bahadurpur village of Manjhanpur tehsil, a kutcha house collapsed on Sunday, killing a woman and her daughter, while a second daughter remains in critical condition. In a separate incident in Mujahidpur, Chail tehsil, an elderly woman died after her kutcha house caved in.

According to reports, Maharajdin Raidas, a resident of Bahadurpur and a daily wage labourer, lived with his family in a kutcha house. On Sunday morning, while he was away for work, the house collapsed due to heavy rain. His wife, Prema Devi (55), and daughters, Sadhna (19) and Aradhana (17), were buried under the debris and sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, tehsil officials arrived at the scene and cleared the debris using a JCB to rescue the trapped victims. All three were rushed to the district hospital, where Prema Devi and her daughter Sadhna succumbed to their injuries. Aradhana remains in critical condition. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

In another incident, 60-year-old Lakshmi Devi, wife of Laxman Kumar from Mujahidpur village in Chail tehsil, was buried under debris when her house collapsed on Sunday morning. She died on the spot, and her family cremated the body without informing the police or conducting a post-mortem.

The family members of the mother and daughter from Bahadurpur who died after being buried under the debris will be given four lakh rupees each from the Natural Disaster Fund. Manjhanpur SDM MP Verma said that the process of providing financial help will be started as soon as the PM report comes. At the same time, the post-mortem of the old woman from Mujahidpur had not been done. Hence her family would not get compensation.

The family of the mother and daughter who died in Bahadurpur will receive ₹4 lakh each from the Natural Disaster Fund. Manjhanpur SDM MP Verma said the process for financial assistance will begin once the post-mortem report is received. However, since no post-mortem was conducted for the elderly woman from Mujahidpur, her family will not be eligible for compensation, he added.

Kaushambi district magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi confirmed that the families of those who died in kutcha house collapses will receive ₹4 lakh each from the Natural Disaster Fund, but a post-mortem is required. Instructions have been issued to officials accordingly.