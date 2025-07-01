Mother of nine, lover arrested for murder of man

The mother of nine children who allegedly killed her husband along with her paramour, was arrested by the Kasganj police on Monday. The accused in police custody in Kasganj (HT Photo)

The body of the husband had been recovered from a tubewell in village Bhargain on June 22.

A complaint was lodged by the brother of the deceased, Arvind, at the Patiali police station of Kasganj district, stating that his brother, Rati Ram, had been missing since the night of June 18.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Bharti, said addressing newspersons on Monday at Kasganj, that a case was registered under section 103(1) Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(2)(va) of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST Act) at Patiali police station as crime number 277 of 2025 against Reena, the wife of deceased and Hanif, her lover.

SP, Kasganj, Ankita Sharma, constituted a team headed by ASP Rajesh Bharti and CO (Patiali) Santosh Kumar having cops from SOG (special operations group), surveillance and police from Patiali police station.

“The team got clues about the presence of the accused, Reena and Hanif, near Dariyabganj railway station on Monday and were arrested. They both were presented before the court and sent to judicial custody,” said ASP Rajesh Bharti.

‘On interrogation, after being arrested, both accused confessed to police that they were in love which was opposed by Rati Ram, the husband. They both took Rati Ram to forest area near village Bhargain and killed him. The accused threw dead body in tank of abandoned tubewell’ said ASP.

‘Police has recovered the blood stained shirt of Haneef’ added Bharti.

Deceased was identified as Rati Ram Nat (50) and couple had nine children out of whom three daughters were married. They both worked at brick kiln as labourers. Rati Ram was allegedly killed on June 17 after the couple had arguments.