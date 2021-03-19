MPSC issues guidelines for students ahead of exams on March 21

PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Friday issued safety guidelines for student aspirants appearing for the forthcoming preliminary examination to be held on March 21 (Sunday).

The standard operating procedure (SOPs) are referred for appearing for the exams at the examination centres across the state.

A circular issued by the MPSC states, “Each student should wear a three-layered mask while entering the centre, while every student will be provided with a pouch which will include sanitiser, hand gloves and face mask. If any student has a fever, cold or cough and any symptoms related to Covid then that student will be provided with a PPE kit and he/she will have to write the examination in a separate room. After the examination is over students should maintain social distancing even outside the centre and avoid crowding.”

After the huge protest and the state chief minister interfering in the matter, MPSC decided to conduct the preliminary exams on March 21.

The other two examinations conducted by MPSC are scheduled for March 27 and April 11.