Money laundering case: Mukhtar Ansari appears before special CBI court, charges not framed

LUCKNOW Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari appeared before the special CBI court in a money laundering case on Monday. However, as charges could not be framed against him during the hearing, the case will next be heard on April 19. For the Monday hearing, Ansari was brought to Lucknow from Banda jail under heavy police security (PTI File Photo)

For the Monday hearing, Ansari was brought to Lucknow from Banda jail under heavy police security. The case against him was lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2021. In November that year, ED officials questioned Ansari in Banda jail and recorded his statements too.

During the investigation of the case, the ED has also questioned other family members of Mukhtar Ansari. Both of his sons, his two brothers, and a nephew have been interrogated. Accused of money laundering, Mukhtar’s brother-in-law and son Abbas Ansari are also lodged in separate jails. While Abbas is lodged in Chitrakoot jail, Mukhtar’s brother-in-law is in Naini Central Jail.