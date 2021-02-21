Mulshi dam water issue: Committee to submit report by April 2021

PUNE The committee which was formed to explore whether Mulshi dam can supply water to the Pune district, is likely to submit its report by April this year.

Pune district has not been receiving water from Mulshi dam, although the dam is located within the district limits. The water is currently utilised to generate hydroelectricity for Mumbai city by Tata Power.

It was a long pending demand to get water supply from Mulshi dam to Pune city and district for drinking and irrigation purposes.

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government.

Surve said, “We conducted a study and held meetings with various stakeholders. We will submit the report by April 2021.”

“There are various legal issues in drawing water from the Mulshi dam. Firstly, there should be an alternate arrangement for Mumbai city’s power generation. Secondly, we will require to sort out the agreement issue with the power company and there are some legal issues involved. We collected reports from the concerned agencies for the same,” he said.

Recently, while inaugurating the Bhama Askhed dam water project, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister, had raised the issue of drawing water from Mulshi dam for use in Pune district.

Pawar said, “During the BJP government rule in the state, a committee was formed to sort out the Mulshi water issue. I am following up with the committee and asking them to submit the report for the same.”

Currently, Pune city is getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, Panshet and Bhama Askhed dams.