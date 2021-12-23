Multi-crore heist: Bail plea of Gurugram doctor to be heard today

The bail application of Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal, one of the prime suspects in the multi-crore heist at two apartments in a residential society in Sector 84, will be heard in the district court on Thursday. The bail plea was listed for Wednesday, but it was withdrawn by the suspect’s counsel.

Rahul Chauhan, lawyer of Nawal, said that the hearing on bail application was not advanced on Wednesday as we had to place some documents to strengthen our arguments. “The documents were not brought before us before the bail plea hearing on Wednesday. So we sought an adjournment and the matter is now fixed for Thursday,” he said.

On Monday, the bail application of Dr Gurpartap Singh alias Dr GP Singh, another suspect in the case, was rejected. He was a visiting doctor in the society and had passed on the information about the cash bags in the two flats to the prime suspects.

Nawal, along with gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, have emerged as masterminds in the case, police said. The theft was committed on August 4.

Nawal and Singh were arrested by the special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police on November 11 for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore heist.

“Dr Nawal got the information about the money through his friend Dr Singh, currently lodged in Bhondsi jail, and passed on the information to the gangster. Along with the gangster, Dr Nawal planned the entire heist and theft was committed by henchmen of Lagarpuria. To get the matter covered up, Nawal had involved then Gurugram DCP Dheeraj Setia,” said Satheesh Balan, deputy inspector general of STF, on Wednesday.

Setia has been suspended by the Haryana government.

According to STF officials, Nawal is a native of Hisar who also tried to get a ticket for assembly elections held in 2019 from Barwala. The officials also revealed that Nawal had opened a multi-speciality hospital in Bhiwadi and suffered losses of nearly ₹6.5 crore and he was under pressure to return that money to the investors.

