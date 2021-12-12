Multi-crore theft: ‘Two Gurugram cops may face action for shoddy probe’

Two inspectors of Gurugram police are likely to face action for the shoddy probe into a multi-crore theft case that took place in a residential society in Sector 84 in August this year, said a senior officer of the Haryana Police involved in the investigation of the case on Saturday.

The two inspectors -- one deployed as a station house officer and the other in-charge of crime investigation agency -- are under scanner for not taking the case seriously due to which it was registered late, said the officer, seeking anonymity.

On Friday, Dheeraj Setia, former DCP of Gurugram police, was suspended by the Haryana government after being asked to join investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in the multi-crore theft case.

“The role of Gurugram police officials, who initially investigated the case, is now being questioned. The way investigation was carried out by the Gurugram police has raised many questions,” said another senior officer of the Haryana Police associated with the case.

The theft was committed at the maintenance office of the residential society in Sector 82 on August 4. On August 20, when an employee of the company looking after the maintenance went to collect the cash to deposit it in the bank, he realised that it was missing. After scanning the CCTV footage, the company discovered that the money had been stolen.

On November 11, the special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested two Gurugram doctors -- Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr Gurpartap Singh -- for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore heist. The Gurugram police had not mentioned the amount of theft in the FIR but said it was ₹4 crore. However, the STF later revealed that it was over ₹25 crore theft and recovered nearly ₹6 crore from the two suspects.

According to STF, the two doctors were connected to gangster Vikas Langarpuria who had planned the theft. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vikas Gulia of the Delhi Police’s special cell was also arrested in connection with the theft on October 9 for allegedly helping the gangster.

According to the senior officials, they have arrested 11 people so far, including the two doctors and close aides of the gangster, in the case.

STF deputy inspector general Satheesh Balan said on Saturday that they had summoned DCP Setia and jail superintendent Shamsher Dahiya who is posted in Panchkula. “Dahiya joined the investigation whereas Setia still remains incommunicado,” he said.

According to the officials, Dahiya was helping his nephew Neetu Dahiya alias Sunariya, a Delhi-based financer, and money was given to him for investment by gangster Langarpuria. Sunariya has been arrested in the case.

Balan said that the main players in the case are Dr Nawal and gangster Langarpuria who planned the entire heist and tried to make fortune out of it. “DCP Setia received a small amount,” he said.

Balan said they had sought permission to conduct a polygraph test upon Dr Singh and Dr Nawal. “Dr Singh has given his consent voluntarily and without any coercion and pressure to undergo the polygraph test whereas Dr Nawal denied to undergo the test in the first week of December,” he said.

While hearing the case, a local court on December 2 had observed that the statement recorded by suspect Dr Nawal makes it clear that “he has given illegal gratification to DCP Setia for hushing up the matter”.

According to Balan, in his disclosure statement, Dr Nawal has stated that in July 2021, his friend Dr Singh and an employee of the developer came to his hospital. “They disclosed that around ₹30-40 crore has been kept in a company’s flat and if they succeeded in stealing the said amount, then they would have a stroke of fortune. Thereafter, he contacted DCP Dheeraj Setia and disclosed the whole story,” Dr Nawal said in his disclosure statement.

Dr Nawal further stated that DCP Setia refused to help him following which he called gangster Langarpuria and allegedly sought his help. “Dr Nawal planned the theft with Langarpuria, and on August 3 night the amount was stolen and was handed over to ASI Vikash Gulia who belongs to gangster’s village and was in his touch. The money was also given to three more Delhi residents to hide and to invest in the finance business,” stated the disclosure statement.

Balan said as per the statement of Dr Nawal, after few days, DCP Setia called him to his office and he gave a site plan pertaining to the same place to commit theft. “Langarpuria called Dr Nawal and asked him to hush up the matter with police as they had arrested his close aides involved in the theft. He sent Gulia with a bag containing 3kg gold and 135,000 US dollars for handing over the amount to the DCP as he was officiating in-charge of DCP (crime),” the statement said.

HT is in possession of disclosure statement filed in the Gurugram court.

As per the statement of Dr Nawal, the DCP had denied to help as the case had taken shape of a big scandal. DCP kept a few thousand dollars with him for extending help in the matter and returned the remaining amount and gold to the main suspect, stated the statement.

Dr Nawal further added that Langarpuria again sent a bag containing ₹2 crore to him for hushing up of the case. He again contacted the DCP but he asked him to return the money to the gangster, the statement said.

The Haryana Police officials said till then the case was transferred to STF.

Despite repeated attempts, DCP Setia and Shamsher Dahiya, jail superintendent, could not be reached for comments.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that they will not spare anyone involved in any illegal activity and strict action will be taken against that person if found guilty. “DCP Sethia has been suspended and investigation is still on. STF has arrested over 11 people and ₹6 crore has already been recovered,” he said.

Authorities in the Haryana government have also asked the Enforcement Directorate and income tax department to look into the case, said a senior police officer associated with the development.