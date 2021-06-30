Mumbai man booked for sexually assaulting daughter gets bail

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court recently granted bail to a man booked for sexually assault his seven-year-old daughter, after the court noted that the child had changed her statement several times.

“It appears that the victim girl has changed her statement and given names of her maternal uncle and her father. No doubt, all the statements of the victim speak about penetrative sexual assault. However, initially she claimed that she has been assaulted by her maternal uncle and in her other statement, she claimed that it was her father and another maternal uncle,” said the court.

The court added that as the girl was in the custody of the child welfare committee, there was no possibility of the father contacting her.

The case was registered at JJ Marg police station on June 29 last year by the girl’s paternal aunt wherein she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle.

During the investigation, it was revealed that, there was a dispute between the girl’s parents. Her mother had taken her to her maternal house on June 13, 2020, and returned after two days.

On June 28, 2020, the girl disclosed to her paternal aunt that while they were at their maternal house, her maternal uncle sexually abused her. The family lodged the case against the maternal uncle on the next day.

On July 20, 2020, the girl made a statement that her father has sexually assaulted her and also threatened that she should not disclose the incident to anybody. She also alleged that she was forced to take name of her maternal uncle and later claimed that another maternal uncle abused her when she was in Class 1.

The prosecution objected to the plea claiming that the medical evidence shows that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse.

The father, however, claimed his wife was suffering from a mental disorder and was hospitalised. Further, they claimed that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse by her maternal uncle and he was falsely implicated.