Mumbai: Traffic snarls near Vashi toll naka, commuters blame FASTag
The Sion-Panvel highway has been witnessing traffic snarls near Vashi toll naka over the past few weeks. The motorists have complained that despite having balance in their accounts, they are not able to pay the toll, and they end up paying cash. The others said that even as they make the payment through FASTag, the process takes a longer time, resulting in traffic snarls on the busy highway.
FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID), which enables automatic deduction of toll charges at NHAI toll plazas. The tag must be linked with the motorists’ adequately funded prepaid or savings/current account. After the tag account gets active, the motorists can affix the tag on the windscreen of their vehicles. It enables them to drive through toll plazas, without having to stop to pay.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) introduced this system at 50% of the toll gates at Vashi toll naka around eight months ago.
Farhan Azmi, restaurateur and politician from Mumbai, on Saturday, tweeted, “Over 3km long ques at the gates of #mumbai Vashi Toll. Most of the #Fasttag scanners are malfunctioning! Even though the account shows balance, you end up paying cash. Absolute chaos!! Why are we still paying #toll ? #stoppayingtoll #SpeakUp.”
BN Kumar, 65, a resident of Kopar Khairane said, “On Saturday, around 4pm, I was on my way to Mumbai from Vashi. I paid through FASTag, however, it took me 25 minutes to cross a stretch of two-kilometres before reaching the toll naka.”
Kamlakar Phand, chief general manager of MSRDC (toll) said, “The new FASTag system may take some time due to certain technical glitches. But we are upgrading the system and it will take us only 15 more days to complete it. There will be no delays after that.”
