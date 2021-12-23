Mumbai wakes up to its coolest morning of the season

MUMBAI: After recording minimum temperature at 18.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mumbai woke up to 17.9 degree Celsius on Thursday, marking the coolest morning of the season so far. Officials had earlier said that there will be a constant, gradual dip in the temperatures till at least December 31.

“Now that some cold wave conditions have been felt in north India, and since northerly winds are blowing over Maharashtra, the north Konkan will see a slight reduction in temperatures every day. We have been waiting for good winter conditions to set in the north first,” said an official with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the minimum night temperature over the next week is expected to fall to about 17 degree Celsius by December 26. The daytime maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius around the same time. This will be followed by slightly warmer conditions until early in the new year.

The city’s air quality index (AQI), meanwhile, remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning at 276 (same as the day prior), as per SAFAR’s network of monitoring stations. Officials cautioned that pollution levels will spike again as temperatures fall. “It is unlikely that the AQI will show sustained improvement for the next couple of weeks. Strong winds may result in temporary relief, but as the northerly winds bring down the temperature there will be more fog, and accumulation of pollutants particularly during the early morning hours,” explained Dr Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.