Muslim cemetery structures on encroached land razed in Sambhal

The Sambhal district administration demolished structures of a Muslim cemetery illegally constructed on government land, in Mandi Kishandas Sarai, falling under the Sambhal Sadar Kotwali area, on Monday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The action was taken following complaints that a portion of the government land surrounding a centuries-old Chaturmukh Koop (four-faced well) had been illegally occupied and turned into a cemetery. Acting on these complaints, district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra visited the site recently and confirmed the allegations.

Subsequently, the DM ordered a detailed survey and directed the SDM to initiate appropriate action. On Monday, Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Naib Tehsildar Satendra Kumar, and a team from the revenue department arrived at the location, accompanied by personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and local police. The team brought along a bulldozer to carry out the demolition.

During the land measurement exercise, it was revealed that not only had the original cemetery expanded, but over one bigha (approximately 0.62 acres) of adjacent government land had also been encroached upon. The administration swiftly demolished the cemetery structures erected on this portion of land.

Officials began groundwork for constructing a boundary wall around the reclaimed land. As a result of the operation, 65 Bigha of government land has been reclaimed.