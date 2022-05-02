Muslim leaders appeal not to offer Eid namaz on roads

Muslim religious leaders and leaders of other Muslim organisations have appealed to community embers to ensure that namaz is offered only inside mosques and Idgahs and that the roads are not blocked during Eid namaz on Tuesday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that roads are not blocked during celebration of festivals.

Akshaya Tritya and Eid will be celebrated together on Tuesday and officials have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the CM’s directions are followed during the celebrations of the festivals.

District magistrate of Meerut, Deepak Meena, SSP, Prabhakar Choudhary convened a meeting with religious leaders to appeal that roads should not be blocked while offering namaz during Eid and members of the Hindu community should not take out any procession without seeking due permission from authorities.

Divisional commissioner of Meerut, Surendra Singh, also appealed to people to celebrate the festivals in a way that it does not create trouble for others.

Meanwhile, Shahar Qazi, Prof Zainus Sajeedin, has also appealed to the imams of over 300 mosques in the district to ensure that no roads are blocked during Eid namaz. “I have appealed to people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Sajeedin.

Nayab Shahar Qazi Zainus Rasheedin said that people should follow the directions of officials and offered namaz inside mosques. “People will cooperate with the officials and ensure that no road is blocked to offer namaz,” said the Nayab Shahar Qazi.

Sabir Ali Khan, Nayab Sadar of West Zone, All India Milli Council, UP also made a similar appeal to people. “I have urged people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Khan, who is a resident of Saharanpur, where a few namazis shouted slogans on Friday, after offering namaz in the Jama Masjid. They were showing their displeasure at not being allowed to use the space outside the mosque.

