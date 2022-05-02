Muslim leaders appeal not to offer Eid namaz on roads
Muslim religious leaders and leaders of other Muslim organisations have appealed to community embers to ensure that namaz is offered only inside mosques and Idgahs and that the roads are not blocked during Eid namaz on Tuesday.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that roads are not blocked during celebration of festivals.
Akshaya Tritya and Eid will be celebrated together on Tuesday and officials have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the CM’s directions are followed during the celebrations of the festivals.
District magistrate of Meerut, Deepak Meena, SSP, Prabhakar Choudhary convened a meeting with religious leaders to appeal that roads should not be blocked while offering namaz during Eid and members of the Hindu community should not take out any procession without seeking due permission from authorities.
Divisional commissioner of Meerut, Surendra Singh, also appealed to people to celebrate the festivals in a way that it does not create trouble for others.
Meanwhile, Shahar Qazi, Prof Zainus Sajeedin, has also appealed to the imams of over 300 mosques in the district to ensure that no roads are blocked during Eid namaz. “I have appealed to people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Sajeedin.
Nayab Shahar Qazi Zainus Rasheedin said that people should follow the directions of officials and offered namaz inside mosques. “People will cooperate with the officials and ensure that no road is blocked to offer namaz,” said the Nayab Shahar Qazi.
Sabir Ali Khan, Nayab Sadar of West Zone, All India Milli Council, UP also made a similar appeal to people. “I have urged people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Khan, who is a resident of Saharanpur, where a few namazis shouted slogans on Friday, after offering namaz in the Jama Masjid. They were showing their displeasure at not being allowed to use the space outside the mosque.
-
Jeweller arrested for fleeing with gold worth ₹25 lakh
Mumbai: The police on Monday arrested a jeweller for allegedly misappropriating gold worth ₹25 lakh which was given to hShaikhfor making jewellery. The accused, identified as Minazuddin Shaikh (32), was absconding for the past seven months before he was arrested from Punjab's Jalandhar, where he was hiding with his family by assuming a new name. The police began investigating and tracing Shaikh's mobile phone but did not get any clue about his whereabouts.
-
Lottery to pick Haj volunteers to be held on May 4
The lottery to pick the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) will be held on May 4. The lottery will be held at Samaj Kalyan Bhawan at Prag Narayan Road. Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj. This year, 10,821 people have applied for Haj from UP against the quota of 8,836.
-
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.
-
Power availability improves in Uttar Pradesh as Harduaganj unit functional again
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has claimed it supplied electricity to all rural, semi-urban and urban areas as per the roster without resorting to any extra load shedding on Monday after it made arrangements for 2,000 MW additional power. The power availability further improved after the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's 660 MW Harduaganj thermal unit resumed production on Monday. The corporation started buying around 1600 MW power from other sources from Sunday.
-
Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj
Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station. According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics