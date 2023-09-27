News / Cities / Others / Muslim man assaulted for wearing skull cap on college premises; probe on

Muslim man assaulted for wearing skull cap on college premises; probe on

ByS Raju
Sep 27, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Arvind Chaurasia, the circle officer of the Civil Lines area, said that an FIR had been filed against four suspects, and efforts were currently underway to arrest them.

MEERUT A group of young men allegedly assaulted a Muslim man on Tuesday as he donned a skull cap within the premises of NAS Degree College.

Representative feat (HT File)

The incident was captured by the CCTV camera located in the college’s principal’s office, leading to the registration of a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint filed by the victim, Sahil, on Tuesday night.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Dagar, Atul Dagar, Vishal Thakur, and Sagar. Chaurasia mentioned that they were making efforts to determine whether the accused individuals were enrolled as students. Nonetheless, unverified sources suggested that two of the accused were students at Meerut College.

Sahil, accompanied by his sister Alfinsha, who is pursuing a BSc in Home Science at NAS Degree College, had come to the NAS Degree College on Tuesday to submit her fee. He was wearing a skull cap when, while passing the principal’s office, a group of young people standing there made derogatory comments about his attire. Sahil chose to ignore them and proceeded with his sister to the department to complete the fee submission process.

Upon his return from the department, the young individuals once again objected to his skull cap and demanded that he removed it. When he refused, they physically assaulted him. However, the assailants fled the scene when Alfinsha began crying out for help.

Later, Sahil reported the incident to the police, who subsequently reviewed the CCTV footage, which showed a group of men attacking him.

