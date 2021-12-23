MVA tables OBC reservation ordinances in Maharashtra assembly

MUMBAI: Weeks after the Supreme Court (SC) struck down two ordinances that permitted up to 27% reservation to other backward class (OBC) candidates in rural and urban local bodies, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday tabled both ordinances on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature.

A discussion on the ordinances is expected to take place in both Houses, assembly and council, before they can be made into laws.

State officials of the legal department said the government decided to table the ordinances as the SC stay did not imply that the legislative process — wherein an ordinance issued by the government has to be converted into legislation within six months before it lapsed — was also stayed.

On September 23, the state promulgated an ordinance to amend two legislations — Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961 and Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayats — to ensure up to 27% reservation to OBC candidates. This was done after the top court struck down a legal provision that granted exactly 27% political reservation on the grounds that it exceeded the 50% ceiling when taken together with constitutionally guaranteed reservations provided to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC, ST) candidates.

On October 1, the state promulgated a second ordinance to amend three other laws — the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and the Industrial Townships Act — which govern urban local bodies.

Political reservation to OBC candidates in local body elections fall within the purview of five laws in Maharashtra; two govern rural local bodies and three govern urban local bodies.

On December 6, the SC stayed both ordinances and ordered the state to complete an empirical survey that would accurately identify the extent of the OBC community’s socio-economic backwardness before assigning political reservation to them.

“There was no stay imposed by the apex court on the ordinances. On December 6, it stayed the elections on seats reserved for OBC category in the local bodies while on December 13, it directed the state election commission to hold elections on the reserved seats by notifying them as general category seats,” Sachin Patel, standing counsel of the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court, said.

However, a senior official from the law and judiciary department clarified said that there was no stay on the legislative process that required an ordinance to be tabled before the state legislature within six months of promulgation.

“Placing the ordinance before the state legislature is a legislative process. It has to be completed and ordinances will have to be converted as legislation otherwise they are going to be lapsed. However, no court can impose a stay on legislative process if even it has stayed the ordinances,” he said.

Chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty declined to comment on the matter.

Leaders from the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties said the move was also a political one, as the coalition wanted to have a discussion on the issue on the floor of the House. “We want to discuss the issue in detail which can help us counter the allegations being made against us that we were lax in the court battle,”said a senior MVA minister who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, the union ministry of social justice and empowerment in a statement issued on Monday said that it plans to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to allow political reservation of other backward classes (OBC) in local bodies and municipal corporations “for the time being” till the states meet the criteria set by the apex court.

