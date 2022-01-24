Mystery shrouds teenage boy’s death in Kheri village, SP orders probe

A teenage boy alleged to have been involved in the theft of a mobile phone of his uncle a few days ago died under mysterious circumstances in Lakhimnpur Kheri district on Sunday. While family members of the 17-year-old boy, a resident of a village under Sampurnanagar kotwali of Kheri district, alleged that he died due to police brutality after he was brought to Khajuria police outpost for interrogation, Kheri superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman refuted the allegations and ordered a probe into the incident.

Following the death, the family members of the deceased boy held a demonstration on Sampurnanagar road demanding action against some police officials. The Kheri SP along with ASP Arun Kumar Singh and deputy SP Pallia SN Tiwari rushed to the spot and assured them that an impartial inquiry into the incident would be carried out and strict action against those found guilty would be ensured. Following this, they ended their agitation and handed over the body for a post-mortem examination.

“The uncle of the boy had complained to Khajuria police outpost about the theft of his mobile following which the police had brought the boy along with his parents and the complainant uncle to the outpost for inquiry on January 19,” the SP said. “In the presence of them all, a compromise was reached and they were sent back to their home,” the SP added.

“However, the next day (January 20), the mother of the boy lodged a complaint with the police in which she alleged that his uncle had beaten him despite the compromise the same night (January 19). The boy was reported to have been admitted to a hospital where he was reported to have succumbed to his injuries on Sunday,” Suman said.

“In view of the fresh complaints by the aggrieved family members against some police men, I have ordered a thorough probe into the case,” he added. “All complaints had been taken into cognizance and stringent action would be taken against the guilty,” the SP said.

- Deokant Pandey