NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was ranked ‘A+’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday.

This happened after NAAC’s previous ‘A’ ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision.

After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.

“I am sure our faculty and students will improve even further in future. The grading provided by the council is crucial for allotment of funds and grants by the University Grants Commission (UGC),” the vice chancellor said.

The A+ grading is based on criterion-wise different criterion like teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progress, governance, leadership and management and institutional values and best practices.

“NAAC ranking indicates that AMU’s governance and academic delivery, among several other critical parameters is sound” the vice chancellor said.

He congratulated faculty members, students, non-teaching staff members and alumni.

“AMU is a big institute with capable faculty shape academic ideas and thoughts that students need during changing times. Our contribution to national development is also increasing substantially,” he added.

Senior faculty members under prof Parvez Mustajab (dean, faculty of engineering), had prepared the representation against NAAC’s previous grading.