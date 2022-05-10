NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was ranked ‘A+’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday.
This happened after NAAC’s previous ‘A’ ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision.
After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
“I am sure our faculty and students will improve even further in future. The grading provided by the council is crucial for allotment of funds and grants by the University Grants Commission (UGC),” the vice chancellor said.
The A+ grading is based on criterion-wise different criterion like teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progress, governance, leadership and management and institutional values and best practices.
“NAAC ranking indicates that AMU’s governance and academic delivery, among several other critical parameters is sound” the vice chancellor said.
He congratulated faculty members, students, non-teaching staff members and alumni.
“AMU is a big institute with capable faculty shape academic ideas and thoughts that students need during changing times. Our contribution to national development is also increasing substantially,” he added.
Senior faculty members under prof Parvez Mustajab (dean, faculty of engineering), had prepared the representation against NAAC’s previous grading.
-
Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways
The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.
-
Man critically injures wife with an axe during domestic dispute in Lucknow
A 35-year-old woman is battling for life after being attacked with an axe by the woman Laxmi Devi's husband during a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj.
-
44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained
The Delhi Police detained 44 members of the United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena for allegedly holding a demonstration without permission at Qutub Minar on Tuesday demanding that the iconic monument be renamed "Vishnu Stambha". During the demonstration, the members of fringe right-wing groups also recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex.
-
Thane man arrested for spiking drinks of women, sexually assaulting them
Kalwa police in Thane arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly spiking the drinks of The accused, Ashok Suravase alias Jitu of Diva, Thane's women friends to sexually assault them. The case came to light when a 23-year-old woman registered a complaint and he was arrested from Goa. While doing this, the accused was changing his locations and phone numbers. Therefore, it was challenging for the police team to trace and nab him. He was earlier operating from Karnataka but later fled to Goa.
-
Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C
An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Cell Police Station, Aligarh, against an unknown miscreant impersonating Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor in an attempt to defraud people through fake messages. “Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages. A detailed report of the investigation is awaited,” stated a press statement issued by AMU's Public Relations Officer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics