Nagaland cabinet denies permission for Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra event

The Nagaland cabinet on Wednesday denied permission for the proposed Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra in Kohima to promote nationwide ban on cow slaughter, in the interest of maintaining public order. The BJP state unit had clarified that the organisation behind the proposed yatra had nothing to do with the party’s state unit. (Nagaland legislative assembly)

“The state cabinet highlighted the protection given under Art 371-A to among other things, to protect religious or social practices of the Nagas, and Naga customary law and procedure. The cabinet appraised the opposition voiced by various civil society organisations, political parties etc., and further decided that in the interest of maintenance of public order that no permission be granted for the proposed yatra,” government spokesperson and minister Temjen Imna Along said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) main ally, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also issued a statement saying that Article 371A of the Constitution of India protects the religious and social practices of the Nagas and the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

“Article 371A of the Constitution of India protects the religious and social practices of the Nagas and the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) and the government of Nagaland have decided not to implement the Ban on Cow Slaughter Act 2019 based on the constitutional provisions of Article 371A. Today, while the decision of the NLA and the government still stands, a program organised to promote the ban on cow slaughter may hurt the sentiments of the Naga people and may also affect the socio-religious harmony prevailing in the state,” the NDPP said.

Nagaland Congress has vociferously condemned the proposed yatra in Kohima and said that food choice is a personal matter.

“Any attempts to impose one’s food preferences or beliefs on another in the state would be opposed ‘tooth and nail’. We reiterate our sworn commitment to respect and safeguard the rich and diverse culture, traditions and identities of all communities across the nation,” a statement from the party said.

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit had on Tuesday clarified that the organisation behind the proposed yatra had nothing to do with the party’s state unit.

The party maintained that it respects the social and religious beliefs of every citizen of this diverse nation, and the NDPP also expects that the religious and social practices of the Naga people must also be similarly respected by others.

In this regard, the ruling party urged the organisers of the “Gau Dhwaj Yatra” to reconsider their proposal to hold the program in Nagaland.

Besides political parties, tribal parties, student organisations along with the church, also voiced their opposition.

According to representatives of the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, the yatra will take place from September 22 to October 26 wherein Swami Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya will visit the capitals of all Indian states and Union Territories (UTs), where a sacred Gau Dhwaj will be installed.