Manipur violence: 676 Nagaland civilians evacuated from Imphal

The Nagaland government in collaboration with security forces on Sunday evacuated 676 of its civilians, mostly students and working professionals based in Imphal, who were stranded following May 3 violent clashes in different parts of neighbouring Manipur, people familiar with the matter said.

The civilians were brought back to Nagaland in 24 buses with security escort (Twitter/@ANI)

The civilians were brought back to Nagaland in 24 buses with security escort and were received by family members at a reception organised at the Assam Rifles camp in Kohima, officials said.

Deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton, who was present to receive the civilians, welcomed them home and acknowledged all those who coordinated in bringing them safely.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to express happiness and thank security forces who helped in bringing back the stranded people. “Happy about the safe return of people from Nagaland. I express my appreciation to all those involved in coordinating the process, and to the paramilitary forces, especially the Assam Rifles for partnering with the State Govt. in ensuring the return of our people from Manipur,” Rio wrote.

Officials said at least 650 more people from Nagaland, who are currently in Imphal, will be evacuated in the next few days in a phase-wise manner.

The state government has appealed to all its citizens who are in Manipur and wish to return home due to the prevailing situation to be patient and contact the state helpline numbers.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur, which was rocked by clashes between the Meitei community, who mainly live in Imphal Valley, and Naga and Kuki tribals, who are inhabitants of the hill districts.

