Nagaland: Tribal body imposes day-long bandh; writes to President for justice

A day after the mass burial of the 14 civilians who fell victim to security forces firing in Nagaland’s Mon district, the apex tribal body of the district, Konyak Union (KU), imposed a day-long total shutdown across the district on Tuesday.

“We have imposed a total shutdown in our district today as a mark of respect for our fallen brothers. It will go on till 7 pm, the time our brothers were laid to rest last evening,” KU president Howing Konyak told HT. He said the shutdown was being observed peacefully with black flags flying at various locations.

The tribal body has also announced a seven-day mourning period from Wednesday onwards and stated that there should be no military forces or patrolling parties during the mourning period.

“For failing to abide by this decision and untoward incidents that arise during this stipulated time, they (security forces) shall be held responsible,” the KU said.

“A group of 14 poor, innocent civilians lost their precious lives at the hands of the Indian Military forces. The deceased were purely villagers with no connection to any elements that may cause the slightest concern to the paramilitary forces or to the national security of India in any respect. This is an act of atrocity beyond reasoning,” the union stated in a release.

It said the incident seems to be a complete failure of the intelligence source(s) and a well-calculated attempt on the innocent civilian.

“The incident cannot be termed as a mistaken identity at all,” the KU asserted, rebuffing the army’s claim.

The KU also wrote a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind for “remedial action”.

While underscoring the need for the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 from the entire north-east region, the tribal body asked for setting up of an independent inquiry under a competent investigating agency with two members from the Naga civil society inducted in the investigating team; to identify all military forces or army personnel involved in the incident and book and punish under applicable civil court; action taken against erring official(s) at “Oting Yatong Massacre” must be put into the public domain within 30 days.

KU also demanded that the 37 Assam Rifles must immediately vacate Mon district on moral ground for failing to provide security to its citizens as the military forces from other states had intruded and committed the “Oting-Yatong Massacre”.

Meanwhile, state government spokesperson and minister Neiba Kronu said the state cabinet was in support of the demands made by Konyak Union to the President of India.