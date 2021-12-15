National wildlife institute to conduct its maiden census in Abohar sanctuary

Bathinda The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to hold its first-ever census of animals at the Shri Guru Jambeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary near Abohar in Fazilka district using modern technology like drones. To date, state authorities have been conducting the census.

Ferozepur divisional forest officer (DFO) Nalin Yadav said the exercise, expected to begin within a month, will help add a new dimension in the understanding of challenges that wildlife faces in an open sanctuary.

“For the first time in Punjab, drones and other modern measures will be used for detailed enumeration of wildlife. Punjab is roping in the Dehradun-based institute for a more scientific and accurate method to ascertain a number of different species in the sanctuary,” the DFO added. Officials added that census should be conducted at regular intervals to ensure safety of the wildlife.

“We had written to the WII, the apex national body of wildlife census, last year to undertake the enumeration. It was indefinitely postponed amid the Covid-19 crisis. Now, the institute has given its consent and the census is likely to commence by the first week of January in collaboration with Punjab wildlife experts,” Yadav added

Located in the heartland of the environment-loving community of Bishnois, the Jambeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary is unique as it is owned entirely by private individuals or panchayats. A cluster of 13 villages in Sito Gunno tehsile was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1989 on the community’s demand to protect wild animals in their private lands.

The community reserve is home to hundreds of endangered blackbuck, the state animal of Punjab, blue bull or nilgai, wild boar other species, previous censuses have shown. There is no restriction on public movement, members of the Bishnoi community voluntarily guard against poaching.

According to the Wildlife Census 2011, there were about 3,500 animals and six years later, the headcount was calculated at about 3,200. Sources added that the last time such a survey was conducted was in 2017, by the Punjab wildlife department; its purpose was to audit the sanctuary ahead of the widening of the Abohar-Dabwali road (national highway-354E).