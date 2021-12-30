Navi Mumbai police increase police bandobast for New Year eve

On account of New Year, Navi Mumbai police have increased bandobast across the city and have given strict instructions to establishments to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone II, Shivraj Patil, has also conducted a meeting with the farmhouse owners.

“Panvel rural has many farmhouses and people from across MMR come here for parties every year. We have conducted meetings with the farmhouse and hotel owners and served notices under 149 CrPC asking them to follow the Covid protocols strictly. No gathering should happen at the farmhouses and people visiting too should have proper social distancing. The timings need to be followed strictly. Cases against farmhouse owners will be initiated if the rules are flouted. We don’t wish to penalise people but want them to follow the rules. There are many internal roads for the farmhouses in Panvel and hence beat marshals would be present on those roads. Drunk-and-drive cases will also be acted upon,” Patil said.

A similar meeting was conducted at police station levels in the zone I area of Navi Mumbai. “We are in the process of serving notices to all the establishments. We, along with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation staff, would be conducting various drives to make sure people follow Covid protocols. The establishments like malls, hotels and bars have been instructed to strictly verify the vaccination certificate of the people coming in. From 9pm to 6am, no more than five people are allowed to come together,” Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone I, said.

Raigad district collector, Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, had also instructed to hold meetings at the level of sub-divisional officers and tehsildars with hotel and resort owners.

“Citizens are constantly being urged to use masks, use sanitizers, observe social distance and get vaccinated through various means. The tourists visiting here are also being examined by thermal scanners and along with their vaccination certificate at various checkpoints. In some places, notice boards have been put up for Covid prevention measures. The department of health is appealing to citizens through loudspeakers. We have been appealing the same to the tourists as well who visit Alibag for parties,” Kalyankar added.