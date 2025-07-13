Chandigarh, Flagging off a half-marathon in Haryana's Kaithal on Sunday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged youngsters to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs. Nayab Saini flags off marathon in Kaithal, urges youngsters to stay away from drugs

He said the purpose of such events was to keep the body and mind healthy, so that the state and the country could progress at a greater pace.

The marathon was part of the Haryana Uday programme, launched in June 2023 to foster public welfare through community engagement.

A number of school and college students, young athletes and common citizens participated in the marathon held in three categories 5, 10 and 21 kilometres.

"It is a matter of joy that thousands from all walks of life are taking part in such events," Saini said, adding that it was a matter of joy that Haryana stands united against drugs today.

"Healthy individuals can foster a healthy society. A robust society is the cornerstone of the progress of a state and a country, and to realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Haryana'," he said.

Saini said the state has consistently promoted marathons, sports, yoga and raahgiri initiatives in Haryana.

Stating that the government aims to make the state drug-free by creating awareness among people about its ill effects, the chief minister highlighted the recently launched comprehensive campaign 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0'.

This flagship event covered the state between April 5 and 27, 2025.

Notably, covering an impressive distance of over 2,010 kilometres across all districts, Cyclothon 2.0 emerged as a powerful symbol of collective resolve against drug abuse, witnessing enthusiastic participation from government officials, local leaders, women, youth, and village communities.

The chief minister said the cyclothon drew overwhelming public support, with 7,23,568 people attending various campaign events.

He wholeheartedly expressed gratitude to all participants, organisers and supporters for making the half-marathon in Kaithal a success.

