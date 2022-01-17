NCPCR seeks probe into Darul Uloom Deoband’s fatwas

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has accused Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband of publishing “unlawful” and “misleading” fatwas on its website and sought a thorough investigation into them. It said access to the website may be prevented till the content is removed.

The NCPCR, in a letter, to the district magistrate of Saharanpur, which has also been sent to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday said it has received a complaint alleging the website carries a list of fatwas that are against the country’s law related to the adoption of children and their rights.

“Taking cognizance of the complaint u/s 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, after pursuing the complaint and examining the website, it was observed that the explanation and answers provided in response to issues raised by the individuals do not align with the Laws and Acts in the country,” the commission said in the letter.

It said such statements were contrary to the rights of children and open access to the website was harmful. “Therefore, it is requested that the website of this organization may be thoroughly examined, investigated and any such content should be immediately removed. Further, access to such website may be prevented until the removal of such content for avoiding spread and recurrence of unlawful statements and consequently preventing incidents of violence, abuse, neglect, harassment, discrimination against children,” it said.

“Also, action may be taken for violating provisions of the Constitution of India, Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Right to Education Act, 2009.” The commission has asked the government to submit a report within 10 days.

Darul Uloom Deoband spokesman Ashraf Usmani said they have not received a copy of the letter. “We will comment only after examining the notice.”

The Students Islamic Organisation of India issued a statement saying the letter is another attempt to target madrasas and their education by cherry-picking fatwas and sensationalising them. “Fatwas are nothing but personal views of religious scholars on various matters pertaining to personal and social life. In fact, on a given issue, the scholars often have differing opinions and none of them carry any legal sanctity or institutional approval. People are completely free to act according to their own understanding of the religion.”