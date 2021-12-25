Home / Cities / Others / NCR punctuality improves to 86.65%, Agra div tops chart
NCR punctuality improves to 86.65%, Agra div tops chart

Re-modelling of stations, yards, and converting passenger trains into mail/express trains in NCR helped in improving the punctuality
NCR Prayagraj division’s punctuality percentage in 2015-16 was 35.76% which steadily improved to 84.37%. (File photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Several steps taken by North Central Railway (NCR) authorities have helped in improving the punctuality of trains from 42.05 % (in 2015-16) to 86.65% (in 2021-22) in the NCR zone.

“Re-modelling of stations, yards, and converting passenger trains into mail/express trains, besides electrification of several routes, change of rakes in select trains, upgrade of speed from 90kmph to 130kmph in last five years have helped immensely to improve the punctuality in all the three divisions under NCR,” said chief public relation officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma.

In division wise punctuality, Agra division of NCR tops the chart. From April 1 to December 18, the punctuality percentage of Agra was over 95%. In terms of Prayagraj division, the punctuality percent in 2015-16 was 35.76% which steadily improved to 84.37%. Likewise, the punctuality percent of Jhansi in 2015-16 was 62.09% which also improved to 88.48%, he added.

