NDMC tulip plantation to begin from 27th December

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council will start planting tulip bulbs across the NDMC area from December 27, said NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Thursday. The NDMC has procured a total of 517,500 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands this year,of which 3.25 lakhs are for the NDMC, while 1.92 lakh are for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

From the tulips brought for the NDMC, 2.25 lakh bulbs will be planted across the NDMC area, “at locations such as Shanti Path, Central Park at Connaught Place, Convention Centre, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Sher Shah Suri Marg, and roundabouts near the Vice President’s House,” said an NDMC official. The remaining amount, around 1 lakh, will be planted in pots and be available for public purchase.

Chahal added that the council is putting emphasis on decorating major religious sites in New Delhi such as the Birla Mandir, Hanuman Mandir and the Banga Sahib Gurudwara, among others, with tulips. He added that the plantations will be developed in theme-based formations such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” “One Nation One Election,” and “Viksit Bharat.”

“Wherever suitable land is available, tulip bulbs will be planted directly in the ground, while at locations where ground plantation is not feasible, decoration will be done using blooming tulip plants in pots, ensuring uniform, colourful and attractive floral arrangements at all religious sites,” said the NDMC official.

Additionally, the NDMC will also be planting 15,000 tulip bulbs which were preserved at the special conservation centre at the Tulip House in Lodhi Garden, from last year, and 20,700 bulbs which they received from the Council of Scientific Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology.

“The Tulips are expected to bloom from February, adorning New Delhi with a vibrant display of white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple and mixed colours. Tulip bulbs require a minimum temperature of around 5 degrees Celsius for nearly two months for proper germination. Keeping Indian climatic conditions in mind, NDMC has selected pre-treated and programmed tulip bulbs, which can develop well despite temperature fluctuations,” said Chahal.

The NDMC began tulip plantation in 2017, when it began with a pilot project of 17,000 bulbs. It purchases 62,800 bulbs in 2021, 1.4 lakhs in 2022, 2 lakhs in 2023, and 3.25 lakhs in 2024.